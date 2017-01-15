Customize categories

WhatCulture

15 Horror Movies You Can't Miss In 2017

6 Reasons Watchmen Should Stay Out Of The DC Universe

11 Stages Of Grief Everyone Experiences After Buying PS VR

Every M. Night Shyamalan Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

10 Great DC Characters That Should Get A Solo Movie (But Won’t)

Latest Articles

James Cameron Finally Gets To End The Terminator Series

A "reboot and conclusion" coming for the series...
By Scott Fried

10 Times Nintendo Games Were Not Family Friendly

Think Nintendo only makes games for kids? Think again.
By Graham Rowlands

10 Amazing Comic Storylines Derailed By Editorial Politics

Sometimes even the best laid plans can be uprooted or destroyed by those in power.
By Mark Ginocchio

9 Reasons You Should Be Thankful For The Nintendo Switch

What, you wanted another Call of Duty-machine?
By Scott Tailford

Mass Effect Andromeda: 9 Gameplay Overhauls You Need To Know About

Say goodbye to the Paragon/Renegade system.
By Scott Tailford

10 Video Game Sequels Better Than The Original

Movie sequels rarely work, but in gaming it's a whole other story...
By Dan Cross

8 Actors Who Played Multiple Roles In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

You may not have noticed these stars pulling double duty...
By Danny Meegan

7 Heavy Metal Songs About Vicious Personal Feuds

Air your dirty laundry in a recording studio and it'll last forever.
By Daniel MacDonald

5 Ways To Make Resident Evil 7 The Scariest And Best Experience Possible

How to experience Capcom's riskiest sequel properly.
By Tom Orry

10 Stephen King Movie Adaptations That Stephen King Hated

The King does not hail these movies.
By Padraig Cotter

12 Things You Missed From The Logan Trailer

X-Men goes full meta.
By Jack Pooley

Batman: Arkham 2017: 10 Ways To Make The Perfect Damian Wayne Game

Less tanks, more Bat-bikes...
By Ewan Paterson

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Wishlist: 12 Things Fans Need To See

Kylo & Vader vs. Rey & Luke. Make it happen.
By Scott Tailford

20 Most Hated Characters In TV History

Justified or not, deliberate or not: the most loathed and disliked characters in all of television.…
By Ben Cooke

9 Reasons We Should Go Back To The Moon

Every kid wants to be an astronaut after all.
By Stevie Shephard

10 Video Game DLC Packs That Are The Most Value For Money

DLC has a pretty bad reputation these days, but there are some sterling examples out there!
By Gareth Cartwright

11 Reshoots That Actually Improved Movies

If at first you don't succeed...
By Jack Pooley

9 Things You Need To Know About Mark Hunt's Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar & UFC

A heavyweight battle may play out in the court room.
By Jay Anderson

20 Upcoming PS4 Exclusives You Can’t Afford To Miss

PS4 is kicking ass and taking names.
By Tom Orry

6 Reasons The Nintendo Switch Will Fail Like The Wii U

The Nintendo Switch might already be doomed.
By Tom Orry

10 Video Games That Weren't As Good As You Remember 

Your childlike brain was sadly mistaken.
By Joel Harvey

9 Reasons To Be Hyped For Star Trek Discovery

Back to the Prime Universe for an online-only Star Trek series? Yes please.
By Rob Leane

12 Actors Who Could Breakout In 2017

What new gems will be discovered in 2017's year in film?
By Colin McCormick

Every Major 2017 Video Game - Ranked By Anticipation

John Marston, Link, Crash, Kratos - high-profile returns are just the beginning.
By Scott Tailford

10 Most Hotly Anticipated Returning TV Shows Of 2017

It's been too long - and hopefully, these will be coming back in style. 
By James Hunt

13 Unanswered Questions From 2016's Comic Book Movies

We need to know!
By Jack Pooley

Ranking All 30 WWE Royal Rumble Winners

From the ones who launched their careers to the ones who simply outlasted everyone.
By Scott Carlson

15 Essential Batman Villains Not Yet Used In The Movies

The lesser plumbed depths of the rogues gallery...
By Simon Gallagher

New Logan Trailer Goes Meta And Mega-Violent

So X-Men comics are now historical documents?!
By Simon Gallagher

10 Ways To Save The Nintendo Switch

Is it already too late?
By Scott Tailford